Trent Alexander-Arnold Excluded From England Matchday Squad vs. Germany

Having been called up to the England team for the September international break and the final chance for national managers to test out their players ahead of 2022’s winter World Cup from Qatar, Trent Alexander-Arnold will not face Germany.

He knows that today after learning he would be axed entirely from the matchday squad by Gareth Southgate along with Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, and Fikayo Tomori for the game on Monday evening against the Germans.

This follows Friday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Italy that saw Alexander-Arnold stuck to the bench for 90 minutes, the answer to which for Southgate appears to be to further sideline England’s most creative player since he doesn’t align with his defence-first approach.

Alexander-Arnold has had a difficult start to the 2022-23 club season, where the right back has been targeted by opponents looking to exploit the perceived weak link in Liverpool’s back line. Still, he remains the Reds and England’s most gifted creator.

Not getting off the bench on Friday despite that England were chasing the game from the 68th minute and now being excised entirely from the matchday squad, then, don’t bode well for the 23-year-old’s chances of Word Cup minutes.