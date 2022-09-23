Andy Robertson: I Want to Finish My Career Here at Liverpool

Fan favourite and generally speaking, the world’s best left-back, Andrew Robertson, grew up in the city of Glasgow in Scotland. He was and is a Celtic fan, and nurtured dreams of playing for them one day. But that dream has been altered somewhat, Liverpool fans will be happy to know.

Speaking to BT Sport’s Currie Club podcast, Robbo spoke about his childhood as a Celtic fan, and his updated aspirations now as a Red.

“Every time I watch Celtic, I consider it. When you watch them and see a packed Celtic Park, as a fan you always have that dream”, he said.

“Ideally I want to finish my career here at Liverpool”, he added.

“If I can stay at the top of my game, at the top of the tree my whole career, that’s the route I want to go down.”

This wasn’t always the case. There was a time when Robbo hoped to play with the club he followed growing up.

“When I look at Celtic and when I was growing up, I was thinking I wanted to give them my best years. When I was at Queen’s Park I had a dream of still playing with Celtic and always dreamed of giving my best years to Celtic”, he said.

“I don’t want to go as a 34 or 35-year-old old guy that my uncles start hating on me because I can’t move any more! Time will tell. I don’t look too far ahead and I don’t often look back. There will be a time for that.”