Liverpool Women Preparing to Face Everton at Anfield in the Derby

With no Premier League game for the men for a month and no senior football at all for the two weeks of the September international break, it’s an opportunity for Liverpool’s women’s team to take the spotlight.

They did that and more last weekend, defeating defending champions and title favourites Chelsea 2-1 in their season opener and first game back in the top flight. Now, in week two, they take on Everton at Anfield.

“What a game it is to play at Anfield in a derby against Everton,” said manager Matt Beard. “We are really looking forward to it, but my message to the players is we have to play the game and not the occasion.

“Prenton Park has been a fortress for us, we are comfortable there and obviously this is going to be a different setting. But it’s one we can’t wait to play in and showcase what we started with on Sunday.”

While the Reds upset Chelsea 2-1 in their opener, Everton fell 1-0 to West Ham and will be desperate to bounce back and make a statement in a game in which, unlike for their men’s side, they will be favoured.

Everton, though, will be far from heavy favourites, having finished 10th last season in the 12-team FA Women’s Super League. The year before, though, they finished fifth—and will be targeting a top half return.

The last time the sides met in league play was the 2019-20 season, when a struggling Liverpool side lost their only meeting by a score of 1-0 in the pandemic-shortened season that saw the Reds relegated.

“Everton will be another tough test for us, that’s for sure,” Beard added. “They have had a big turnover and I’ve been impressed so far. I thought they were unlucky against West Ham United in their opening game.

“We will be respectful of the opponent but we’ll be setting up to win like we always do. We are looking forward to welcoming Everton to Anfield and hopefully we can walk away with another three points.”