Official: Guinea Rules Out Naby Keïta for September Internationals

While Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has managed an unexpectedly speedy recovery from his hamstring injury and will be involved with the England National Team over the next two weeks, there’s no such surprise news in the case of Naby Keïta.

The Guinean international suffered an injury early in the season that was significant enough for Liverpool to leave him out of their Champions League group stage squad. At the time, some imagined that decision meant he must have fallen out with Jürgen Klopp.

Instead, today the Guinean Football Federation confirmed that his injury remains too severe to consider calling him up for games against Mali and Ivory Coast, adding that they are hopeful that he will “be available for the next national team matches.”

Guinea won’t be taking part in the World Cup in November and so aren’t set to play again until March of 2023 when they face the small matter of resuming their Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign ahead of the January 2024 tournament.