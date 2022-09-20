Jordan Henderson Called Up for England National Team Duty

Having been forced off the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Newcastle on August 31st, Liverpool had hoped that club captain Jordan Henderson would be fit to return to action against Brighton after the September international break.

The good news today is that the midfielder’s recovery from injury appears to be ahead of schedule. However, that good news means that Henderson has been cleared to belatedly be added to the England national team squad for the September international break.

As a result, Henderson today joins up with Trent Alexander-Arnold in Gareth Southgate’s squad for their upcoming World Cup tuneups—and, for some reason, Nations League games taking place a month before the World Cup—against Italy and Germany.

It’s hard to begrudge Henderson the call-up, given it comes before what is likely his last chance at a World Cup. Still, given he wasn’t expected to be fit for another week or two, it’s hard not to also be worried it could result in a new or re-aggravated injury.