Jürgen Klopp Provides Liverpool Injury Update Ahead of Everton Match

A significant factor in Liverpool’s early season struggles is their ever-growing injury list. While Curtis Jones returned and was part of the squad that faced Newcastle on Wednesday, his spot in the infirmary was almost immediately occupied by Jordan Henderson after he suffered a hamstring injury during the match.

Given the long list of players out with injuries of varying severity, Jürgen Klopp provided a quick, yet comprehensive, update on the currently injured players in his press conference today ahead of tomorrow’s Merseyside Derby.

Klopp started with the good news; that Diogo Jota could potentially be in the squad to face Everton after a lengthy lay-off due to a pre-season injury.

“First time Diogo probably will be in,” said Klopp. “He trained yesterday with the team for the first time and he will train today. We have to make a decision about whether it makes sense to involve him already or not.

“But if we do, then it is the first time we’ve had five attackers. It feels like Christmas. If we will make changes, we will see.”

If Jota is named to the squad, it will mark the first time this season Klopp has had his full complement of attackers to choose from as Darwin Núñez will also be making his return from a red card suspension picked up against Crystal Palace.

While no other players are ready to rejoin the matchday squad, Thiago Alcântara is nearing a return which will come as a huge relief to all given he is likely the biggest miss of those who are sidelined. The midfield has been a problem area and his return can’t come soon enough. Ibrahima Konaté is likely the next to return after Thiago, and it sounds as though he could be back following the international break later this month.

“Thiago is the closest of all, I think the start of next week he will be in team training,” Klopp said. “Ibou is not too far away, in and around the international break he will be back in training.

After that, things are a little less positive. The severity of Henderson’s injury is still being assessed and the status of those with longer-term injuries remains unchanged.

“Hendo we don’t know. Nothing yet, still waiting for the result. He is definitely out, injured but don’t know the extent,” admitted Klopp.

“Naby (Keita) is a muscle injury, Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain) is a muscle injury and obviously they will be out for a while. Calvin Ramsay is still out but really getting closer, for him some of it to do with his back and something to do with age and growing. He hasn’t trained properly with us yet but he gets closer.”