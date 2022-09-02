Alisson Becker on the Supporters’ Role in the Merseyside Derby

Liverpool play against Everton Football Club this weekend in the first Merseyside Derby of the 2022-23 season. And club no. 1 goalkeeper Alisson Becker believes that the atmosphere created by the fans makes the big game even more worth its weight.

“Big players always want to play these kind of games”, he said.

“The competition that the supporters have, they play together with you on the pitch. It looks like they are going on the pitch to play together.

“The atmosphere that they create for us is always amazing when we are playing at home or when we are playing away.”

He agrees that Everton will show up to win, despite not being in their best phase of success as a club. But Liverpool just need to focus on what they do best, and keep the frenzy of emotions aside.

“We have to keep our minds clear to do what we need to do on the pitch, to use our skills, to use our best performance to get the three points. And not get away with the emotions that you get from a derby, but be smart, playing a good game and trying to win’, he said.

And despite being a special occasion, the Derby is still just another step in Liverpool’s quest for trophies this season.

“In the Premier League every game is important for us”, he said.

“We know that every game has the same value at the end of the season. Every victory has three points, no matter if it’s a derby or not.”