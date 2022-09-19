Tyler Morton Given First England U21 Call-Up Alongside Harvey Elliott

Ahead of the September international break, there was some speculation that young Harvey Elliott could be called up to represent the senior national team for the first time. In the end, the 19-year-old didn’t get the call, but he will be joining the England U21 side.

He will also be joined by Tyler Morton, who impressed in limited action for the Reds last season and is currently at Blackburn Rovers on loan, where the midfielder has already made eleven appearances. It is Morton’s first time being called upon by the England U21s.

A handful of Liverpool youth players will also be playing for England this month, with two more joining the U20s, four joining the U19s, and two more with the U18s. The only Liverpool player joining the senior side this time will be Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The expectation, then, would be that only Alexander-Arnold and the currently injured Jordan Henderson will be in line to represent England at the World Cup in November—but a strong showing by Elliott in the coming weeks could still put him in the picture.