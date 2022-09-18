Fabio Aurelio on the Brilliance of Liverpool’s Full-Backs Assisting One Another

Former Liverpool left-back Fabio Aurelio has been impressed with both of Liverpool’s senior left-backs. Kostas Tsimikas caught his attention during Liverpool’s win against Ajax in the Premier League, he said, speaking to liverpoolfc.com.

“It wasn’t an easy start to Tsimikas’ career at Anfield in 2020-21, only making seven appearances. For all the importance of training, the rhythm of games at this level are completely different to sessions. You can be well prepared but without the games you can suffer, in my opinion”, he said.

Jurgen Klopp’s use of both Andy Robertson and Tsimikas will help push both to their highest levels, Aurelio believes.

He is also interested in the role of Trent Alexander-Arnold and how he links up with Robertson.

“Just watching Liverpool as a former left-back myself and interested fan, I really enjoy how this coaching staff uses their full-backs. It’s certainly not what I was used to. If the right full-back went forward, you needed to hold more”, he said.

“But how often have we seen Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson both high up the pitch and even assisting each other? I find that really attractive as a player and it must be brilliant for those playing in these positions.”

The addition of Arthur Melo has expanded Liverpool’s “Brazilian legacy”, said Aurelio.

“From what I know about him, he should fit really well in Liverpool’s system. He’s a player that likes to constantly be in the game, touching the ball, controlling the pace of play, liking to be dynamic – similar to what Thiago likes to do in a sense”, he said.

“He couldn’t be in a better place to fulfil his potential than at Liverpool under this manager.”