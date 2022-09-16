Diogo Jota: “I Need To Do My Best From Now On”

Liverpool won 2-1 against Ajax in the Champions League, and Diogo Jota was in the starting lineup alongside Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

Jota was relieved at the result given Liverpool’s poor recent form.

“Our last game was not good enough so it was a big improvement. Not perfect, obviously – but a very good game from our side”, he said.

“I think we didn’t deserve the goal we conceded, that’s football. I think we reacted [in] the way that was possible and, in the end, we got the result that we deserved.”

Jota recently returned from injury and is trying to find his goal-scoring form that characterized his early days as a Liverpool players. The lack of a pre-season didn’t help him.

“Coming back from injury [you] always wish for a different scenario and everything is rolling and we are winning the games comfortably but it is what it is. We need to think and to deal with the situation and I think I did that, and the team did that, so all good’, he said.

And although he missed the start of the season, he is ready to give it his all and catch up.

“It was the first time in my career that happened but we cannot change that”, he said.

“I think I need to do my best from now on. Obviously [the] coach knows that as well. I’ve been playing gradually more and more so I can be ready to play 90 minutes soon.”