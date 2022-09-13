Joël Matip: “[We Need] to Help Each Other”

Liverpool are not having a great time of it. They are, to be frank, rather woeful at the moment. Their opening to this Champions League campaign against Napoli ended in a 4-1 loss to the Italian team.

On Tuesday, after an unforeseen break due to the death of Queen Elizabeth, the Reds will try for a better result Ajax. During the pre-match press conference, defender Joël Matip faced the situation head on and gave his opinion of what they need to do next.

“You need to lead, you need to talk with each other and need to help each other,” Matip said.

“That’s the only [way], you cannot go as a person out of this - only as a team. For this you need to have teammates and you need to help your teammates.”

Honestly, the ‘having teammates’ bit seems to be where Liverpool are finding their problems. It’s only the middle of September, but they are already in the middle of an injury crisis that required them to make a transfer deadline day decision to sign Arthur Melo as a stopgap while the midfielders slowly return to fitness.

The players who are available need to step up and, as Matip said, become leaders to push forward and help the Reds find a way to win even though they aren’t currently at their best. They’ve done it in the past, and hopefully we can see that resilience again on Tuesday.