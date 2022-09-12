Official: Chelsea vs. Liverpool Postponed Due to Queen’s Funeral

The 2022-23 season was already set to be difficult, with a summer compressed by two years of Covid rescheduling issues and the season set to be interrupted by the World Cup having been moved to the winter after Qatar’s promises of a viable summer tournament turned out to be overly optimistic.

If things had gone perfectly to plan, there seemed just enough time to fit the entirety of the now current season in. However, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the decision to postpone English football despite every other sport in England going ahead as planned we’re a long way from perfect.

Now, following the postponement of the entire slate of games the weekend of September 10th, three games have been postponed the weekend of September 17th. It will impact Liverpool and five others. Opponents Chelsea, Brighton and Crystal Palace, and Man United and Leeds are also effected.

The first potential gap on the schedule isn’t until January, and the final rounds of the League Cup as well as FA Cup replays could make even that non-viable. And even if the games can be played then, it could result in playing out the post-World Cup schedule with two games a week every single week.

“Premier League fixtures will resume after a pause as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” read a statement.” Seven of the 10 Premier League fixtures this weekend will be played, with three matches postponed due to events surrounding The Queen’s funeral.

“Matches postponed on Sunday 18 September are Chelsea’s against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge, and Manchester United’s home match v Leeds United. Brighton & Hove Albion’s fixture against Crystal Palace, due to be played at 15:00 BST on Saturday 17 September, will also remain postponed.”