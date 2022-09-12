Liverpool Suffer Andy Robertson Injury Blow

While Saturday’s league game against Wolves was postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth and next week’s Chelsea clash is similarly at risk as English football contorts itself into what it believes is a proper show of grief that other sport is partaking in, the mid-week Champions League tie with Ajax remains on.

Liverpool, though, will be without first choice left back Andy Robertson, who suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss against Napoli and was spotted in a brace by The Liverpool Echo, who say that he has been ruled out for at least Tuesday night’s match under the lights at Anfield but that any timeline beyond that is unknown.

In the short term, at least, having Kostas Tsimikas at his disposal means Jürgen Klopp at least has a high quality option to fill in for him. Still, it remains yet another injury blow for a Reds side that has suffered a seemingly endless string of them six weeks into what has been a stumbling start to their 2022-23 season.

Jordan Henderson, Naby Keïta, Curtis Jones, and Ibrahima Konaté will also miss Tuesday’s match, as well backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher and long-term absentee Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. In more positive news, after returning off the bench against Napoli last week, both Diogo Jota and Thiago are now fully fit.