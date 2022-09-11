Liverpool Well Represented In Northwest Football Award Nominations

The vibes are very bad at Liverpool FC right now thanks to an ugly start to the 2022-23 campaign, so any positive news is a nice change, and some of that positive news was announced this morning. Three of Liverpool’s stars have been nominated for the 2022 Northwest Football Awards.

Mohamed Salah is up for Premier League Player of the season for his incredible contributions to a 2021-22 season that saw the Reds come within minutes of claiming their second Premier League title under Jürgen Klopp. The Egyptian scored 23 goals and earned a share of the Golden Boot while also adding 14 assists.

Harvey Elliott will also be in the running for an award. He was named to the shortlist in the Rising Star of the Season category. Elliott seems a longshot to win given the limited playing time he has received thanks to an ugly ankle injury early last season. However, even being nominated speaks to the promise he’s shown during the few opportunities he’s had thus far.

The Reds will also be represented in the women’s categories by Leanne Kiernan, who is up for the Women’s Player of the Season and Rising Star of the Season categories. Kiernan is truly the rising star of LFC Women after scoring 13 goals to help the Reds win the Championship and secure a return to the Women’s Super League.

The Northwest Football Awards are decided by fan voting, and you can vote via this link. The prizes will be awarded at the awards ceremony on November 7th.