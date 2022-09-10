 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Roberto Firmino Was Already Impressed With Fabio Carvalho

Firmino admits he was already a fan of Carvalho before he came to Liverpool.

By epicskyline
Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fabio Carvalho is one of several additions to the team brought in by Jürgen Klopp during the summer transfer window. Though he hasn’t made as big a splash as Darwin Núñez since his arrival, the former Fulham star is finding his feet in Klopp’s currently shaky side.

Teammate Roberto Firmino, Liverpool star and certified Guy Who Knows What He’s Talking About When It Comes To This Stuff, admitted that Carvalho’s good performances are no surprise to him.

“He’s a great player,” Firmino told ELEVEN. “I confess that I had watched some of his games before he came to Liverpool, so I was already impressed by the way he played.

“He’s a star, he’s a great player and now he’s also a very close friend. We are happy to have him here at Liverpool and I know he will help us a lot, with assists, goals and also his character on the pitch.”

In a not-so-great start to the season, Carvalho already has two goals to his name — one of them a last-gasp game-winner responsible for Liverpool’s first three points of the season.

While injuries and poor performances have hindered the start of this campaign, one highlight has been seeing another crop of promising new players begin to bed into the team for the long haul.

