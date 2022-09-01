Jordan Henderson Reportedly Expected to Miss Two Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Even with the expected arrival of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus before the close of the transfer window, Liverpool face a difficult two week stretch with Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury suffered against Newcastle on Wednesday expected to sideline the captain for at least two weeks.

That’s the story from club-connected journalist David Lynch, who says that Henderson has been ruled out at least until the match against Chelsea on the 18th of September. That would put him on a similar return timeline as Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keïta, both of whom are around two weeks away from a return.

With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain not expected back any time soon and likely to be far off match fit whenever he does, it means that when it comes to first team options the Reds are down to Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho, and recently returned Curtis Jones for the derby.

If his deal goes through as expected, Arthur should be eligible to face Everton when they host the Reds in Saturday’s early kickoff, but with the player having seen limited minutes at Juventus it seems unlikely he would be ready to play a significant role and it could take some time for him to get up to speed.