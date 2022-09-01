 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Henderson’s Hamstring the Latest Injury Concern

The skipper was withdrawn on 71 minutes after being unable to continue.

By dxtehsecks
/ new
Liverpool FC v Newcastle United - Premier League Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC skipper Jordan Henderson was withdrawn at 71 minutes, making way for James Milner in last night’s game against Newcastle United.

Skipping to BT Sport after the game, manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that it was a hamstring issue that led to the substitution:

“We have another problem with Hendo. He left after feeling his hamstring, that is obviously not helpful.”

Klopp was asked if the injury would affect Liverpool’s reported search for a midfielder as transfer deadline day’s 11 pm cutoff looms:

“I don’t think so, but as long as there is time we should not close the door completely.”

“Obviously Hendo is injured, he got a hamstring [injury], which is absolutely not helpful. I don’t think so.”

He also seemed to emphasise the severity of the injury:

“[It was] that serious that he couldn’t carry on, so it was no tactical change.”

According to Daily Mail reporter Dominic King, he will be assessed later today. Henderson will probably be a doubt for Everton on Saturday as Liverpool travel across Stanley Park to take on their blue neighbours in the first Merseyside Derby of the season at Goodison Park.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside