Henderson’s Hamstring the Latest Injury Concern

Liverpool FC skipper Jordan Henderson was withdrawn at 71 minutes, making way for James Milner in last night’s game against Newcastle United.

Skipping to BT Sport after the game, manager Jürgen Klopp has confirmed that it was a hamstring issue that led to the substitution:

“We have another problem with Hendo. He left after feeling his hamstring, that is obviously not helpful.”

Klopp was asked if the injury would affect Liverpool’s reported search for a midfielder as transfer deadline day’s 11 pm cutoff looms:

“I don’t think so, but as long as there is time we should not close the door completely.” “Obviously Hendo is injured, he got a hamstring [injury], which is absolutely not helpful. I don’t think so.”

He also seemed to emphasise the severity of the injury:

“[It was] that serious that he couldn’t carry on, so it was no tactical change.”

According to Daily Mail reporter Dominic King, he will be assessed later today. Henderson will probably be a doubt for Everton on Saturday as Liverpool travel across Stanley Park to take on their blue neighbours in the first Merseyside Derby of the season at Goodison Park.