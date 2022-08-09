Klopp Talk: We Have Enough Midfielders

News broke on Monday that Liverpool’s star midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, will several important games after going off injured against Fulham on Saturday afternoon. The Spaniard joins fellow midfielders Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on injury layoff right now.

This is a big problem for Klopp, whose group of eight first team midfielders has been dwindled down to five for the foreseeable future. Out of those five, two of them — Jordan Henderson and Naby Keïta — are also very injury-prone. What is now a midfield injury concern could transform into a full-blown injury crisis if a few more things go the wrong way.

Despite that, when asked about the possibility of bringing in reinforcements before the transfer window ends, Klopp appeared to dismiss the idea.

“We will see. A transfer must make sense now and in the long-term,” he said. “We have eight midfielders. We still have enough midfielders. It’s not that we lack midfielders, it’s just some of them are injured. This isn’t a good situation, I don’t like it at all. We have to see how we react on that, but for sure not panic.”

What is your opinion on this? Do Liverpool have enough cover that they should stay patient and work through it, or should they make another move in the transfer market before the end of the month?