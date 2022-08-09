Injury Update: Thiago Out For Several Weeks

Despite earlier optimistic updates, Thiago Alcantara will be out for the rest of the month, upward to a full six weeks. Thiago limped off of the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s opening draw against newly-promoted Fulham. The midfielder clutched his hamstring in a foreboding sign of a potentially lengthy time out of the team.

He received a scan on Saturday and was deemed to have a hamstring strain that means Liverpool will be without him. This isn’t a new position for Jürgen Klopp and his Liverpool teammates. Since arriving at Anfield from Bayern Munich, the Spaniard has unfortunately dealt with several injury lay-offs.

Thiago joins Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as injured members of the midfield. Meanwhile, thankfully Naby Keïta will return next week after missing the opening match through illness.

Currently the players available in the midfield are Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, and Keïta,

Klopp will hope that this is an early blip for the season and not an indication of a difficult season for Liverpool, injury-wise. Last season they got lucky in that regard, but the 2020-21 season was entirely derailed by a long list of devastating long-term injuries.