Jordan Henderson: “You Get Punished in the Premier League”

Liverpool ended the first game of the 2022-23 with a draw against newly promoted Fulham, with an underwhelming performance.

“We had a couple of chances at the end to win, but overall I think we can play a lot better than we were today. So yeah, overall, disappointed with the result and the performance”, said captain Jordan Henderson, after the game.

Liverpool had a few chances but lacked their ruthless edge overall.

“I felt as though we looked a little bit lethargic at times, we didn’t play the way we normally do, and you get punished in the Premier League”, said Henderson.

Goals came in the second half from new recruit Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah, providing a sliver of hope to the Reds, which Henderson acknowledged.

“The only positive is we reacted in the right way, especially second half, [we] created a few more chances and possibly could have nicked it. But I think a fair result was a draw”, he said.

But a penalty conceded by Virgil van Dijk in the second half led to Fulham equalizing in the second half, and the Reds dropping two points as a result.

“There’s still a long way to go and we need to improve quickly”, Henderson concluded.

“We’ve got a decent seven or eight days now to prepare for the next game, so we need to use that as much as we can”, he added.