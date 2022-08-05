Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Update Ahead of Premier League Opener

Liverpool are struck with a series of injuries just prior to the first Premier League game of the 2022-23 season. The squad will need to travel south to London to play against Fulham in the opening game. In his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game, Jurgen Klopp provided updates on the players injured

The most recent update emerged about Ibrahima Konate who is ruled out due to a minor knock picked up in the final pre-season warm-up against Strasbourg over the weekend. Klopp said that he may be “out for a while”.

Luckily first choice goalkeeper Alisson is fit to play.

“Ali [is] fine. We hope with Curtis we caught it in the right moment, that’s just how it is with young players. They have some kind of stress reactions sometimes and then if they go over it because it’s not massive pain, it could lead to something serious”, he said.

Naby Keita may be ruled out due to illness, but an assessment is still pending.

“Naby is ill, but I think he will be back today the first day”, said Klopp. “I underestimated it a little bit when I said he will definitely be fine. He came in yesterday and still showed some little symptoms, no COVID but it is not right. I guess he will be back today.”

Other injuries include Kostas Tsimikas, who may be ready to train next week, according to Klopp, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota and Caoimhin Kelleher are still recovering and not close to being game-ready.