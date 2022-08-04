Ibrahima Konaté to Miss Liverpool Season Opener with Injury

Liverpool will be without centre half Ibrahima Konaté for at least their Premier League opener against Fulham on Saturday after the player was ruled out due to a minor knock picked up in their final pre-season warm-up against Strasbourg over the weekend.

The injury was revealed by Konaté on social media, and while details are so far are sparse, the expectation is that the 23-year-old won’t be sidelined for an extended spell, and a relatively relaxed fixture list to start the 2022-23 season should lessen any impact.

After their opening game against Fulham on Saturday, Liverpool have nine days off before facing Crystal Palace on Monday, August 15th. They then play their third game a week later against Manchester United and their fourth game comes the Saturday after that.

Heading into September the schedule quickly becomes busier and two games per week becomes the norm, but for the opening weeks at least the Reds’ remaining defensive depth should be more than enough to give Konaté the time he needs to recover.