Darwin Nuñez: “I Want to Keep On Lifting Trophies”

There are worse ways to start one’s life as a player at a new club than scoring the goal that seals silverware in your official debut. That was the experience for Darwin Nuñez, who scored the third goal in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday afternoon.

“The one we lifted the other day was the first I’ve won so now I’m going to keep working hard every day in training because this is just the beginning,” Nuñez noted. “It’s a long road ahead, which is also full of ups and downs, and I need to prepare well because I want to keep on lifting trophies and winning lots of titles.”

With Liverpool’s depth in attack, Nuñez was able to come on and make an impact in the second half as he continues to adjust to his new teammates and the demands of working in Jürgen Klopp’s uptempo system, and the expectations will be similar for him in the coming weeks.

The rising star Uruguayan will be expected to play a major role in any success the Reds have this season, but he will also be given the time he needs to adapt—something he says is progressing well for him now after a nervous and awkward start as he worked to get up to speed at a new club in a new country.

“I was a bit nervous at first,” he added. “It’s a bit like when you leave one school to go to a new one, with all new classmates—it was more or less the same as that. But then as the days went by, I felt really relaxed with my teammates. They really gave a lovely warm welcome.

“When you’re the new guy you do feel a bit nervous, and even more so when you don’t know the language. You want to communicate and you just cannot. then Milner speaks Spanish, Thiago and the Brazilian lads, as well as Luis Diaz. So, I’m now feeling very well and much more relaxed and at ease.”