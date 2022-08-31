Klopp Provides Injury Updates

Liverpool are once again set to play a match without several players available. However, some hope has appeared after Jürgen Klopp’s latest injury update. There’s no miracle switch that healed everyone on the team at once, but starting after Wednesday’s game against Newcastle, players should start trickling back into contention.

“Diogo [Jota] can train from Thursday,” Klopp said. “Thiago slightly later. Calvin [Ramsay] is closer, Kelleher is walking outside for GK training, so yeah light at the end of the tunnel.”

In addition to that positive news, Joël Matip and Curtis Jones were pictured training with the team on Monday.

The other solution for dealing with several key player injuries is to acquire new players. In that area, time is ticking in the summer transfer window. The window will be ending on Thursday, September 1st. With only about two days left, and with no player links made from credible Liverpool sources, that possibility is shrinking by the minute.

They are off to a good start with players like Jota and Thiago returning from their injuries, as long as they can keep the healthy players healthy after the upcoming international break.