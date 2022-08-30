Bournemouth Sack Scott Parker Following Historic Liverpool Thrashing

A historic 9-0 defeat over the weekend at the hands of Liverpool was the final straw in the breakdown of the relationship between Scott Parker and Bournemouth, and after weeks of complaints about a lack of investment in a squad ill equipped for the Premier League the English manager has today been sacked.

Parker had been considered to have done solid but unexceptional work in securing a second place finish in the Championship last season with one of the consensus best squads at that level but had been quick to criticize the owners’ unwillingness to invest to bring The Cherries up to a Premier League standard.

“At this present moment we’re not equipped to handle where we are,” Parker had said following the 9-0 defeat. “I’m disappointed for the players but it doesn’t surprise me. This is probably where it is right now. As a football club we’ve got a decision to make, we need to get competitive or there’ll be days like this.”

Now, with Parker having gambled on forcing further investment in the squad, the owners have made their decision. And that decision is that it’s easier to sack the manager than to invest in a squad most have picked to head straight back down to the Championship—potentially after a historically poor season.

Even if Parker was correct in his assessment of Bournemouth’s chances as the squad is currently constructed, though, it’s difficult to see how his negativity in the press would have helped inspire the players he did have, and if there is to be no significant investment his departure is probably best for all parties.

“in order to keep progressing as a team and a club, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably,” said owner Maxim Denim of the decision. “Our promotion back to the Premier League under his tenure will be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, we must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”