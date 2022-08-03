Roberto Firmino: “We’ll Go After All Four Trophies Again”

By any reasonably measure, Liverpool’s 2021-22 season was an outstanding one, with the Reds collecting a pair of domestic cups, making it to the Champions League final, and missing out on Premier League title by a single point.

Getting to within two games of a historic quadruple is in itself historic. Yet it’s hard not to feel at least a little disappointed to in the end miss out on the two biggest prizes. That’s how most fans will have felt, and striker Roberto Firmino shares those feelings.

I don’t want to diminish the achievement of the two trophies, but we were chasing all four and unfortunately it wasn’t to be,” Firmino said ahead of the new season. “Who knows this season? Our focus is to compete in and win all four competitions.”

“We’ll go after all four trophies again, but it’s about taking things step by step, working very hard to get there. Of course it’s possible and our focus is to win all four trophies, but it depends on the work we do and how we progress.”

Firmino added that personally, and for many of his teammates, the determination to further build on last year’s nearly historic season started the day after the last one ended—when the players were feeling down and a parade helped lift spirits.

“Personally speaking, I was really hurting after losing another final and it was an incredible feeling to see such a welcome from all the fans there to celebrate with us,” Firmino added of the parade to celebrate their League Cup and FA Cup.

“We had won two trophies, of course, which is worth celebrating. It was really rewarding. It was an incredible experience for us. It served to motivate and strengthen us even further in preparation for this coming season.”