Liverpool and You’ll Never Walk Alone Featured In “All Or Nothing”

Mikel Arteta has some... unique training methods.

By dxtehsecks
Arsenal Media Day - 22/23 Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC and its anthem, You’ll Never Walk Alone, have been featured in a preview clip of Amazon’s upcoming All Or Nothing documentary series featuring Arsenal.

In the clip, the Gunners prepare for a match at Anfield against the Reds. Arteta speaks of playing at Anfield, where everything seemingly turned into a blur of red at a moment’s notice. It’s a complimentary quote.

“The game was going there, and then suddenly, I could only see Red shirts flying around. The game was passing all over me, and I could not react.”

“People would say ‘what is he doing?’ and I am like ‘I cannot do it’. I cannot react physically, emotionally, I cannot cope – everything goes too fast.

“I only had that feeling in my career once and it was at Anfield.”

So he prepares the team with speakers blaring YNWA during a training kickabout. I guess... it’s something?

This seems to be before the 4-0 drubbing in November last year. Arsenal would go on to concede 8 goals and scored none in 4 matches against Liverpool last year. Maybe Mikel needs something else. Giant cardboard cutouts of our players, perhaps?

