Injured Liverpool Stars Return to Training Ahead of Fixture Crush

An injury crisis to start the season has made things rather difficult for Liverpool, who prepared for the 2022-23 season as favourites to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title but took until their fourth game to record their first victory.

However, there appears to be good news on the fitness front with some of Liverpool’s injured stars starting to rejoin training this week, with today’s training session seeing Joël Matip, Curtis Jones, and Calvin Ramsay all taking part with their teammates.

Meanwhile Ibrahima Konaté, Diogo Jota, and Thiago Alcantara all continue to target a return early in September. It’s not all good news, though, with the status of Naby Keïta still up in the air while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain isn’t expected back any time soon.

Harvey Elliott was removed for the second half against Bournemouth as a precautionary measure but is not expected to miss any action, while Darwin Nuñez will be able to return from his red card suspension against Everton for Saturday’s early kickoff.