Newcastle United Face Injury Crisis Ahead of Liverpool Game

Liverpool’s injury struggles early in the 2022-23 season have been well documented, with Jürgen Klopp’s side hit particularly hard in midfield and the manager forced to reconsider his stance and confirm that the club will move to make a midfield signing.

They aren’t the only ones who’ve started the new season with injury issues, though, and their next opponents, Newcastle United, appear particularly hard hit this week with five first team players including Allan Saint-Maximin likely to miss the Liverpool game.

Along with Saint-Maximin, who’s currently ruled out due to a thigh strain that forced him off the pitch after his late equaliser against Wolves over the weekend, Newcastle are likely to be without Bruno Guimarães, Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, and Emil Krafth.

New striker signing Alexander Isak also has yet to receive international clearance to complete his move to join the Magpies from Real Sociedad in La Liga and Wednesday could come too soon for the Swedish international to make his debut for Newcastle.