Liverpool Players And Fans Pay Tribute To Gun Violence Victim Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Liverpool Football Club had a sensational outing against Bournemouth on Saturday, drubbing their opponents 9-0. After three weeks of poor results, the big win lifted the spirits of many.

Despite the joy from the win, however, there was a somber undertone to the day as the Liverpool community remembered 9 year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet earlier in the week. Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp used part of his pre-match program notes to talk about his shock and anger of losing a young girl to gun violence.

“Away from football, I need to talk about a subject of much, much more importance. Like anyone else who loves Liverpool and its people, I was incredibly shocked by the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Nine years old? How can this happen? How can this happen? How is this even possible?

“I cannot comprehend it and the more I think about it, the more difficult it becomes to understand. That it could happen in a city as special as this one where people look out for one another and stand together makes even less sense.

“I would like to pass on the sympathies of everyone at Liverpool FC to Olivia’s family. They are in my thoughts and prayers and I know this will be the same for so many others as well. There is only one side to be on in this situation and that is the side of Olivia and her family. We are all with them. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

During the match itself, there were tributes to Olivia as well. The Anfield faithful came to their feet for a minute of applause in remembrance in the 9th minute. After the match, captain Jordan Henderson took off his jersey to reveal his undershirt emblazoned with “RIP Olivia, YNWA”. Henderson also took to twitter after the match to say the win was in memory of Olivia.