Liverpool Academy Players Debut in the Premier League

17-year old Liverpool Academy players Stefan Bajcetic and Bobby Clark made their Premier League debut on Saturday. Liverpool proceeded to beat Bournemouth 9-0 in a sensational display of talents.

“I was talking to Bobby saying, ‘This is our time, I think we’re going to go on!’ and we did, so happy days… I’ve been playing with him for two years now and we came in the club together so he is one of my best friends and I am so happy for him as well”, said Bajcetic.

“On six minutes I think it was 2-0 already. I was on the bench saying, ‘Unbelievable!’ and the atmosphere was crazy. We all knew it was a very important game to win because we needed our first win and now I hope there is more to come”, he added.

He mentioned that Jurgen Klopp had simple words of advice for them before the game - to play like they do in training.

These words were enough to boost their confidence, said Clark.

“Every day in training I’m just taking it all in and learning off the best. They just help you every day in training, help you learn and improve… I’ve got to be patient and impress the boss in training. Hopefully if I keep training well and doing what he wants me to do, hopefully there is an opportunity here”, he said.