Klopp Talk: It Was the Perfect Football Afternoon For Us

Liverpool demolished Bournemouth 9-0 in the Premier League on Saturday and Jurgen Klopp believes that the performance was “needed” sorely.

“We had to prove a point - we had to prove a point for ourselves”, he said.

“After a short pre-season with mixed results; good performances and less good performances, which is completely normal for a pre-season. Having an absolute highlight that early in the season and playing really good stuff [against City] and then dropping for some reason.”

Liverpool’s first three games in the 2022-23 season have been two draws and one loss. And the squad has been trying to get their season back on track.

“We were not happy with the way we played; we had good moments in nearly all the games. We showed things which we are strong at and other things where we have to improve and that’s what we had to do today, but you cannot make a list and take them all off the list step by step”, said Klopp.

Bournemouth proved to be the much needed course correction.

“You just have to give the game a proper direction and that’s why I loved the start today so much. We didn’t hesitate, we didn’t hold anything back, we just went into the game full flying, put them under pressure, had the battles in the right areas in the box, around the box, bodies in the box, second ball situations, go again, and these kinds of things”, he said.

“In the end it was the perfect football afternoon for us, lot of different goalscorers, all these kind of things, so, wonderful goals, fantastic situations and we know we needed something like that”, he added.