Official: Liverpool to Host Derby County in League Cup Third Round

With the second round of the League Cup, aka the Carabao Cup, in the books the draw for round three has taken place. While that next round of games won’t kick off until the week of November 7th, Liverpool now know who they’ll face when the times comes.

Their opponents will be Derby County, freshly demoted to League One this season after a major points deduction last year due to gross fiscal mismanagement sealing the fate of a side that was solidly mid-table in the Championship based on the results on the pitch.

The game, which is set to take place at Anfield, will be the first time the two sides have faced off since the early rounds League Cup in 2016, a game Liverpool won 3-0. They last met in the league in 2007, with Liverpool winning both games by a combined 8-1 scoreline.

The third round of England’s second cup competition takes place shortly before the break for the World Cup, which kicks off November 20th and runs through to December 18th. Elsewhere, Manchester City will host Chelsea in the third round’s headlining tie.