Mohamed Salah Nears King Kenny’s Scoring Record

Not much can be redeemed from Monday’s loss against Manchester United. However, it’s always a joy to get the opportunity to watch Mohamed Salah score goals for Liverpool Football Club.

The Reds once against had to hunt down a lead when they let Manchester United score twice without reply. It was Salah who bagged the consolation goal in the 81st minute. In doing that, he reached his 159th Liverpool goal since he arrived at the club in 2017.

This puts him in eighth place on the list of all time Liverpool scorers, beating out Michael Owen’s 158 strikes. The next milestone to reach belongs to none other than the King himself. Kenny Dalglish sits, fittingly, in seventh place. If Salah wants to leapfrog his record, he’ll have to manage another 14 goals. Dalglish scored 172 times in his time playing for the Reds.

14 more goals in all competitions from Salah should be an easy ask. The winger hasn’t had a disappointing season since he joined the club. Now three games and two goals into this campaign, he doesn’t look ready to stop any time soon.