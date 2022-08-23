Andy Robertson Preaches Unity After Poor Start

Two points from three games is not how anyone expected this season to start for Liverpool. Losing to an in-crisis Manchester United who were without Cristiano Ronaldo was the latest kick to the guts in an already pretty sad August.

Despite the poor start to the campaign, or maybe because of it, Andy Robertson urges his teammates to work together and keep pushing forward.

“So, like I said, two points from nine is not the start that we wanted. We need to pick up our performances individually and collectively very quickly. We need to kickstart our season, that’s for sure,” he admitted to the official site after the match.

The frustration was clear in the left-back’s words when he was asked to pinpoint the source of their recent problems.

“We need to come together, we need to address it as a team because we can’t keep going out there… it is easy talking about it in the changing room, it’s easy talking about it before the game, but we have to go out and do it,” he said, referring to the team’s propensity to concede the first goal. “We can’t keep conceding goals. We have to be a team that starts the game well, that puts pressure on the other team, not the other way around. That’s three games this season now.”

Somehow, horribly, there are still two more games left for Liverpool to play in August. It’s safe to say that this is a month that will not go down in the history books. Games against Bournemouth and Newcastle await the Reds. They need to have a strong reaction to these miserable first three weeks or risk doing irreparable damage to their season.