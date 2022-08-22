Fabinho on Man United: “I Don’t Care if a Win Pushes Them Into Crisis”

The last time Liverpool played at Old Trafford, they beat Manchester United by 5-0, a result that new United manager Erik ten Hag will likely try to use to push his players for a reaction when the two sides meet for the first time in the 2022-23 season.

For Liverpool, on the other hand, the focus will be on getting the season on track after two draws to start it. But for one Liverpool player, there’s a bit of regret thinking back to last year’s demotion of their historic rival—because he didn’t get to play in it.

“The last away game against United, I was watching at home and sometimes I was shouting at the TV,” reflected Fabinho, who missed the trip last year due to injury. “To be honest, I wanted the team to attack more to try and score more goals.

“As a fan, I wanted the team to score more because it was a big opportunity to do a historic score at Old Trafford but of course 5-0 was not bad. I was more on the fan side than a player that day but I think the fans were happy with the 5-0.”

While Liverpool could be said to have stumbled to start the new season—though they have created more chances than their opponents in both draws—a similar scoreline this time around might push United into crisis. Or perhaps back into crisis.

United have seen a club on the verge of disaster for years now, and already new manager Ten Hag is watching the club’s scramble and scattershot recruitment in action and facing leaks of player dissatisfaction over his tactical approach.

“I don’t care if a win pushes them a little bit more into crisis,” Fabinho added. “I just want to beat them and win three points. It is always a big game and during the week the media talks a lot about this game. Playing there is never easy and we know that.

“If we win the fans will be happy to beat our rivals. We need three points as well. It will be our first three points in the competition so there are a lot of things that give us motivation.”