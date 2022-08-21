Mohamed Salah Doesn’t Care About His Records, He Wants the Premier League and Champions League

Mohamed Salah loves playing against Manchester United. Liverpool’s Egyptian King has racked up nine goals and two assists against them in 10 appearances, and will be looking to push this record further. He is level with Steven Gerrard on goals scored against United.

Ahead of Monday’s Northwest Derby against Liverpool’s arch rivals, Salah spoke about the methods that drive his success.

“I’m really focused on small details because I think small details, at the end of the day, are going to make a huge difference between players,” he said.

“So on the details I really try to ask about everything and have all the details. Not just in the game, even outside – food, drink, hydration, sleep, time, everything. I’m really crazy and particular about that because I think it has made a huge difference.”

And while he is excited about the high-profile game, he treats his impressive record against United as an ongoing effort across all games.

“Two years ago everybody was saying, ‘You never scored against United’ so life changed. But it’s always like this in my mind: I’m trying to score goals to help the team win games and get points – that’s the most important thing”, he said.

In fact, his individual records are less of a target for him. He has his eyes on the biggest prizes for the team this season.

“I know about the records, for sure, I can’t lie. But I’m just trying to really make the team win games. It’s not just about my record – it’s just about I want the team to win the Premier League and Champions League this season.”