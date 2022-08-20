Fabinho Wants to Make History at Old Trafford

After two straight draws to begin the Premier League campaign, Liverpool are itching for a victory. There’s no better place to lock in their first three points of the season than at the home of their rivals, Manchester United. The Reds head to Old Trafford on Monday, and if they notch a win, they’ll be the first team in Liverpool history to win three trips there in a row.

In addition to that bit of history-making potential, if Fabinho starts the match as he’s expected to, that will mark his 100th Premier League start for Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder understands the importance of the games against Manchester United.

“We know this is the biggest game here in the Premier League and it’s always good to play these games because the fans always want to win so it’s good for the morale as well,” he told the official site.

“We need to win. We will go to Old Trafford with the mentality to win the game so we have some days to work before this game and we will work, and hopefully be in the best shape to play against Man United.”

Liverpool are arguably flying compared to the chaotic start that Manchester United has suffered. Like a wounded animal, could those defeats make them more dangerous on Monday as they try to redeem themselves?

“It’s not good for a club like Man United to lose the first two games in the Premier League and I think with the way they lost, they will want to show a reaction in front of their fans,” Fabinho admitted. “But we want to win this game as well so there will be two teams who want to win and need to win, so I’m sure it will be a really good game.”

The last two meetings at Old Trafford ended with Liverpool winning 4-2 and 5-0. Those were really good games. Hopefully this Monday’s match can live up to that expectation and give Liverpool fans the joy they’ve been waiting for.