Diogo Jota Says Liverpool Can “Fight for Everything” Again in 2022-23

Diogo Jota has put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, extending his stay on Merseyside through the summer of 2027, and having won the FA Cup and League Cup and played a key role in the Reds’ quadruple push he’s targeting more success.

“I think Liverpool at the moment is one of the best if not the best,” Jota said of what he said was an easy decision to extend his stay at the club. “We were close last year to winning the Champions League. Hopefully we can give it a good go this year again.

“When you fight for everything, like we did last year, you just want to do it again and to do it better, because it’s possible. That drive is in me and I know it’s in my teammates and all the staff. We have everything to fight for those titles out there.”

Liverpool won the Premier League and Champions League shortly before Jota signed as the club sought to refresh and rebuild their core, looking to establish the foundations for a second spell of success and silverware under manager Jürgen Klopp.

Now, along with new forward signings like Luiz Diaz and Darwin Nuñez and outstanding young talent like Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho, and Ibrahima Konaté, the goal is for Jota and this refreshed Liverpool side to again win those top prizes.

“I think Liverpool is working really well on and off the pitch,” Jota added. “The squad is here for a while, you have those contracts going on, you have the new signings, so we have everything in place—and we have the manager obviously.

“I think they are working really well. We had some trophies. Hopefully this season—we started already with one—we can add some more because that’s what makes football worth it. But everything is in place so it’s up to us now on the pitch.”