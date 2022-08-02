Official: Diogo Jota Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Deal

In his two seasons with Liverpool since joining in the summer of 2020 from Wolverhampton Wanderers, Diogo Jota has made 85 appearances and scored 34 goals for the Reds, with the 25-year-old Portuguese forward making significant contributions on the pitch and establishing himself as a fan favourite.

Today, he has officially chosen to extend his time with the club, signing a new five-year deal that will see him tied to the club through the summer of 2027 and largely ensuring continuity for the Reds’ attack for the years to come following the arrivals of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nuñez and a new contract for Mohamed Salah.

“Really proud,” was Jota’s reaction to signing a new deal. “Since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team—that’s what I wanted from the beginning. Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player.”

Jota will have to wait at least a few weeks to show the difference he can make on the pitch again following a pre-season injury that sees him miss the start of the 2022-23 season, but expectations will be high for him to play a key part for the Reds as they push for domestic and European glory in the coming seasons.