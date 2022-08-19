Klopp Talk: Naby Keita, Bobby Firmino Available for Manchester United

Liverpool has been plagued with injuries at the start of the new season, and morale has been understandably not at the highest ahead of Monday’s Northwestern Derby against arch rivals Manchester United.

But Jurgen Klopp provided some welcome news in his press conference.

Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are both available for the game.

“Yeah, Bobby trained completely normal, is ready”, said Klopp.

“Naby was ill for a week, last game on the bench, is fully in training, looks really good. All fine.

“All the others trained normal as well. No, nobody came back.”

He also mentioned that Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are “getting closer” to their respective returns, but will not be available to face Manchester United.

The injury list is still long with Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Diogo Jota, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher out of action.

Also unavailable is new recruit Darwin Nunez, who picked up a red card in the game against Crystal Palace. He faces a three match ban.

“Very disappointed with himself. We never had a situation like this before”, said Klopp, about Nunez’s situation.

“He apologized. We told him it’s not necessary to walk through the building head down, we all make mistakes in life. If you don’t do it again then it’s all fine.”