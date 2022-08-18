Liverpool Fitness Boost as Roberto Firmino Returns to Training

With Darwin Nuñez set to miss the next three Premier League games due to a red card and Diogo Jota not expected to be available for the same run of matches, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp faces a shortage of options in attack.

The good news for Klopp and the Reds is that after being held out against Crystal Palace on Monday, Roberto Firmino was back in full training today with his teammates. So too was captain Jordan Henderson, who wasn’t fit to start on Monday.

Henderson was able to make a substitute appearance against Palace but was held back from starting, as was defender Joe Gomez, who was also in training with his teammates ahead of next Monday’s game against Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Joël Matip was able to participate in limited solo training today, taking a step back towards fitness—though the United game on Monday will likely come too soon for the adventuring centre half to be an option for Liverpool.

Ibrahima Konaté, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Calvin Ramsay weren’t involved and all could be out for some time yet, though Konaté is the nearest to a return and is believed to be targeting the start of September to resume training.