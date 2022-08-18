Liverpool FC Establish Supporters Board

The announcement of the European Super League may have finally led to some good after all. After all the backlash had settled, Liverpool FC announced in December 2021, their intention to launch an industry-leading Supporters Board following extensive consultation with representatives of Spirit of Shankly (SOS), the club’s official supporters trust.

Yesterday, the club officially put the Supporters Board into place, with the club’s commitment to engage with fans to be enshrined in the club’s Articles of Association. A legally binding Memorandum of Understanding between the club and the Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be entered into. This will ensure supporters' input on fan issues via structured dialogue. According to the announcement, the existing fan forums structure will remain, to be reshaped into three main working groups to cover ticketing, matchday experience, and equality, diversity and inclusion (ED&I).

The Supporters Board will consist of 10 Spirit of Shankly committee members, along with six other representatives drawn from other fan organisations, including Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, Kop Outs, Spion Kop 1906, Official Liverpool Supporters Clubs, Liverpool Women’s Supporters Committee, and faith and ethnic groups. The role chair and vice-chair will be elected from the members of the Supporters Board by the members of the Supporters Board. After a vote by all 16 members, Joe Blott has been elected as Chairperson, with a Vice-Chairperson to be elected in the coming weeks.

The 16 members of the inaugural Liverpool Football Club Supporters Board are:

• Joe Blott – Spirit of Shankly committee member and Chairperson SOS

• Graham Smith – Spirit of Shankly committee member and Vice Chair SOS

• Ted Morris – Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association Chairperson

• Paul Amann – Kop Outs Chairperson

• Jo Goodall – Chair of Liverpool FC Women Supporters Club

• Lee Foley – OLSC Glasgow (elected by OLSC group chairs)

• Paddy Fitzsimons – Spion Kop 1906

• Harinder Singh – Independent candidate

• Anna Burgess – Spirit of Shankly committee member

• Mohan Singh Randhawa – Spirit of Shankly committee member

• Lucy Rimmer – Spirit of Shankly committee member

• Mark Johnson – Spirit of Shankly committee member

• Melissa Fallon – Spirit of Shankly committee member

• Phil Rowan – Spirit of Shankly committee member

• Roy Bentham – Spirit of Shankly committee member

• Chris Owen – Spirit of Shankly committee member

The opportunity for fans to bring their voice to strategic issues, and raise them early on is certainly a big step forward for both the club and the fans. Congrats Joe!