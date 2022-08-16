Darwin Apologises for Dismissal

You knew it was coming. In the era of social media, it has become expectated that players make public their remorse for whatever fans might be unhappy about, be it an individual performance, a thoughtless comment or a string of poor results.

Naturally, then, after falling for the oldest trick in the book — allowing a centre-back to get under his skin — and nudging his forehead in the general vicinity of Joachim Andersen’s nose, who subsequently went down like he’d been shot while maintaining eye contact with the referee, Darwin Núñez took to Twitter and Instagram today, in order to apologise for his dismissal in last night’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Soy consciente de la fea actitud que tuve. Estoy para aprender de mis errores y no volverá a pasar más. — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) August 16, 2022

I guess it’s nice to know that he realises it was a stupid thing to do, and a response to the kind of provocation he will have to deal with on a weekly basis in England — doubly so now that defenders and referees have had confirmed that he can be goaded — that can only hurt his team, but it also seems silly that the player feels compelled to apologise directly to an increasingly entitled public.

Social media brings fans and players closer together. There are probably some good things that come with that, but mostly it places too little distance between the basest morons on the planet and everyone else. Just ask Joachim Andersen.