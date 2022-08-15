Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success

Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace.

In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies.

Last year was an arduous quest for four trophies - of which two were secured, but the two big ones slipped away by a whisker. The club dipped into the transfer market for a few talented new recruits, who have been working to assimilate with the rest of the squad during pre-season and prepare themselves. Klopp assured, in his notes, that the new faces will get game time, if not tonight, then over the course of the season.

“The big positive is they are already settling into their new surroundings, whether that be the club, the city or the dressing room”, he wrote.

“Liverpool is a welcoming city so it makes sense that we are a welcoming club. I know without even asking that our supporters will give their own special welcome whether the players have been here for a month or a decade.”

He stresses that ‘togetherness’ is as important for him now as it has been in the past.

“Talent and hard work were at the heart of everything we did and everything we achieved, but I have been in this game long enough to know that unity is every bit as important”, wrote Klopp, dropping some frame-worthy nuggets of wisdom.

“Being one club – supporters and team on the same page – gives all of us so much. I don’t know if it is possible but imagine what it would be like if we could build on this even more. It is a big ask but we may as well give it a try.”