Jordan Henderson on that “First Home Game” Feeling

Liverpool will play Crystal Palace on Monday in their first Anfield game of the season. Captain Jordan Henderson recognizes the special feeling associated with the first home game in his programme notes ahead of the match.

“The first home game of a new season is always one of the fixtures that anyone who is lucky enough to be involved in football just can’t wait for”, he writes.

“It was the same when I was a kid, going to matches with my dad, and it applies even more now that I have the privilege of playing for Liverpool,”

Liverpool drew 2-2 with Fulham in the opening game, and Henderson acknowledges that it was a learning opportunity to set the tone for the coming weeks.

“Our Premier League campaign didn’t start the way we’d hoped it would with last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but regardless of the outcome the season-opener was always going to be a game to take lessons from”, he writes.

“Elements of our performance were OK, especially as the game wore on, and we could have won it in the end, but there are other areas that require either fine-tuning or outright improvement.”

However he also takes note of the team’s efforts during pre-season, which should help them iron out the shortcomings over the course of the season.

“The good thing is that the work which took place during pre-season, and which continues to take place on a daily basis on the training ground, is of a really high standard in terms of both commitment and quality”, he says.

Particularly he credits the team spirit of the squad and how that helps them move forward.

“Credit to the new lads who have come in and settled into the group straight away but also to the players who have been here a lot longer for the way they have welcomed them and also for the positive culture they have created”, he says.