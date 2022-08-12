Klopp Talk: Midfield Updates and Harvey Elliott

With Liverpool’s injury list piling up, Jurgen Klopp offered some perspective on the solutions that can be adopted.

“There are plenty I would say and one of them is the transfer market, but the transfer market only makes sense if you can bring in the right player. The right player, not a player”, he said.

“It’s easy to bring a player in and that doesn’t help even [for] a week. If there is the right player then it would make sense but we always actually would have done that from the first day of the transfer window. From the first day of the pre-season, we would have done it.”

Further emphasizing on the midfield, Klopp explained that the right player would be brought in at the right moment.

“If you have technical players then you miss the fighters, if you have the fighters then you miss the technical [players], just to name two things. So, it was always like this: if there would be a right player and there would have been the opportunity, we would have done it, we would do it”, he said.

He offered some good news on the injury front however.

“A couple of boys are coming back: Naby will be back for Monday and Kostas will train today for the first time so he might be back as well. That’s the situation”, he said.

And Harvey Elliott, who just signed a new contract with the club, will be considered for Monday’s lineup.

“Super player and came on and had a real impact, played a really good pre-season, very helpful and yeah, of course”, said Klopp.