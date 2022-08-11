Official: Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott Signs New Contract

Following news that a new deal was in the works, Harvey Elliott has today signed an improved contract that will keep him at Liverpool FC through the summer of 2027.

The 19-year-old midfielder had signed a new deal just 12 months ago, one that would have kept him at the club until 2026, but Liverpool decided to reward him with a wage increase for his progress and in the expectation that he will have a key role to play this season.

His signing of a new deal makes Elliott the fourth contract extension done this summer under new sporting director Julian Ward, following earlier renewals for Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, and most recently Diogo Jota.

Elliot signed with the Reds from Fulham for a fee of £1.5M at just 16 years of age in the summer of 2019 and has always been viewed as a key part of the club’s future. To date, he has made 22 senior Liverpool appearances and played 42 times for Blackburn on loan.

That price, which already looks a bargain, may prove an even bigger one by the end of the 2022-23 season if Elliott can now deliver in a larger role, and in the short term he could be key in managing without short-term injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones, as well as the expected longer-term absence of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.