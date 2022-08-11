Harvey Elliott Handed Improved Contract

According to Paul Joyce of The Times, Harvey Elliott is set to be offered an improved contract at Liverpool FC. He also maintains that the club is not interested in Sporting Lisbon’s Matheus Nunes, so take that for what you will.

The 19-year-old player had signed a deal just 12 months ago that would have kept him at the club until 2026, but the club has decided to reward him with a wage increase for his progress. Elliott will be the fourth contract extension done this season, following that of Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, and most recently, Diogo Jota.

Signed from Fulham for a fee of £1.5million at just 16 years old in 2019, Elliott has always been viewed as one for the future. That price may prove to be a bargain yet as Elliott will be entrusted with more minutes in a Liverpool midfield without the services of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.