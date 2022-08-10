Stefan Bajcetic Reportedly Signs New Liverpool Deal

Each summer, it’s usually a safe bet that at least one youth player will separate from the pack, stand out amongst the senior stars, and to continue to play a role until the end of pre-season. This summer for Liverpool, that player was Stefan Bajcetic.

The 17-year-old defensive midfielder and centre half signed for Liverpool from Celta Vigo at the close of the 2021 January window and has spent the last season and a half impressing with the reserves. This summer, he impressed with the senior stars.

Now, according to journalists with ties to the club, he has signed a new deal—after only signing his first professional contract in November. Bajcetic will to continue to feature at the U23 level but could also be in line for some League Cup appearances.

His chances of appearing for the first team in England’s second cup competition were improved by the departure of Tyler Morton—one of last season’s pre-season standouts who went on to play League Cup minutes—on loan to Blackburn Rovers.